No bigger admission of failure: Omar on J-K admin seeking Army's help to overcome power crisis

There is no bigger admission of ''failure'' for a civilian administration than to call upon the Army to operate its power supply infrastructure as it means the authorities have accepted a ''total breakdown of governance'', NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday.

His remarks came after the Jammu administration sought the services of the police and the Army to operate grid stations in the city. Electricity supply was affected in several parts of the region as a strike by power development department employees against privatisation and other issues entered its second day.

''The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in Jammu division of J&K. There is no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army, it means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&K government,'' the NC leader wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister had asked the administration to leave privatisation decisions to an elected government.

''The J&K administration may be able to claim constitutional authority to privatise the assets of J&K, but it completely lacks the political authority. Decisions of this nature with far reaching consequences should be left to an elected government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)