VHP seeks stringent law to check religious conversion by inducements

The right-wing organisation also demanded bringing Constitutional provisions to stop the benefits being given to those people from the Scheduled Tribe ST category who convert to other religions.The states which do not have a strong law to stop illegal conversions and love-jihad, should enact it immediately keeping in mind the interests of the country and the national society.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:19 IST
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded that the Centre and state governments enact a stringent law to check the unlawful religious conversion of people through inducements, fear or deceit. The right-wing organisation also demanded bringing Constitutional provisions to stop the benefits being given to those people from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who convert to other religions.

“The states which do not have a strong law to stop illegal conversions and 'love-jihad', should enact it immediately keeping in mind the interests of the country and the national society. In view of the pan-India activities of illegal conversions and their links with terrorist outfits, the Centre should enact a strong law to check these conspiracies at the earliest,” said Milind Parande, VHP Central General Secretary, at a press conference here.

He said religious conversion in India happens mainly by force, deceit and inducements. The VHP leader said that everyone is aware of the fact that some facilities have been provided in the Constitution for the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and STs. “These facilities are not available for SCs if they convert to other religions. However, for STs, the Constitutional benefits remain available even after a religious conversion. Missionaries take advantage of this Constitutional slip,” he alleged. Parande said that necessary Constitutional amendments should be made at the earliest to plug the special benefits meant for those from the ST category who abandon their indigenous faith and embrace another religion.

He alleged that when the world was fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, some Maulvis (Muslim clerics) and pastors were converting unsuspecting people. The VHP has decided to launch a countrywide campaign, titled 'Dharma Raksha Abhiyan', against unlawful conversion by a section of missionaries and Muslim clerics and to expose their widespread and aggressive conspiracies from December 20 to December 31, said Parande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

