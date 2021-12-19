Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique: Rahul
19-12-2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said those who have belief in Hindutva feel all Indians have the same DNA but those who are Hindus believe every persons has a unique DNA. The Congress leader's remark has come after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the DNA of all Indians is the same for 40,000 years. ''Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Those who have belief in Hindutva believe that all Indians have the same DNA,''Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
