UK Foreign Secretary Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Sunday.

Frost, a core architect of Johnson's tumultuous Brexit strategy, quit https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-brexit-supremo-frost-resigns-blow-johnson-mail-sunday-2021-12-18 on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of the prime minister's government. His resignation raised questions about the future tone of the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern Ireland. "Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK's relationship with the European Union with immediate effect ... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.

Truss, a former trade minister who took over as foreign minister in September, is popular among the Conservative Party grassroots. An avid user of social media who is tipped as a potential future leader of the party, she backed "Remain" at the 2016 referendum on Britain's EU membership but is now a supporter of Brexit.

Britain formally exited the EU at the beginning of this year but Britain and the EU are still locked in talks on trading arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, for the British province that shares a land border with EU member Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)