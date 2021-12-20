Left Menu

After Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura will hopefully get grand temple: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her constituency Mathura will also get a grand temple and cited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her constituency Mathura will also get a grand temple and cited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. "After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important," Hema Malini told reporters here on Sunday. The BJP MP, who was here to participate in a programme, said that she is going to Kashi on Monday on an invitation.

"Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the river Ganga can be seen directly from the temple," she said.

"This change (renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath) was very difficult. This shows his (Modi's) farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

