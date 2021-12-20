China says has provided 'constant support' for democracy to Hong Kong
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 07:54 IST
China said in a white paper on Monday it has provided constant support to Hong Kong in developing its democratic system, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Pro-Beijing candidates had swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong that was deemed regressive by critics, with turnout hitting a record low amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
