Left Menu

Shah's claim that BJP made it clear Fadnavis will be Maha CM in 2019 far from reality: Sanjay Raut

Shah during his Pune visit on Sunday said he and PM Modi had made it clear that Fadnavis will become the CM of Maharashtra after the 2019 polls.Targeting Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Shah had said since you wanted to become a chief minister, you betrayed the BJP and became CM by compromising on Hindutva for power.Reacting to it, Raut said, The comments are far from reality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:25 IST
Shah's claim that BJP made it clear Fadnavis will be Maha CM in 2019 far from reality: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that BJP's Devendra Fadnavis will become the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2019 state polls is ''far from reality''.

It was the BJP which ''ditched'' the Shiv Sena in 2014 for a larger share in power, Raut claimed while talking to reporters in Delhi.

The Shiv Sena's spokesperson also said his party will never abandon Hindutva.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls following differences emerged over the post of chief minister, and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state. Shah during his Pune visit on Sunday said he and PM Modi had made it clear that Fadnavis will become the CM of Maharashtra after the 2019 polls.

Targeting Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Shah had said ''since you wanted to become a chief minister, you betrayed the BJP and became CM by compromising on Hindutva for power''.

Reacting to it, Raut said, ''The comments are far from reality. We are trying to find out the truth in it. By questioning us (the Shiv Sena), our government and our Hindutva, they are misleading the country, but people are not ready to believe them. I can see this failure in state (BJP) leaders.'' The Shiv Sena has not left Hindutva and will never abandon it, the Rajya Sabha member asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021