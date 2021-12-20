Centre to introduce Election Laws Amendment Bill today

Centre is likely to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls.

The Bill will be introduced further by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)