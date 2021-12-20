Left Menu

We will protest in front of the SEC office.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:39 IST
CPI(M) exploring legal recourse over 'rigging' in KMC polls
CPI(M) on Monday said that it is contemplating taking legal recourse, besides conducting protests before the State Election Commission office, over alleged massive rigging in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections held on the previous day.

Both CPI(M) and BJP have alleged rigging and violence by ruling Trinamool Congress during the KMC polls, in which 63.63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM on Sunday.

''We will protest in front of the SEC office. We are also thinking of taking legal recourse over rigging, violence and not accepting our demand for repoll in some polling centres. Our agents were driven out from many booths,'' CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb said.

''The SEC tricked us by calling for scrutiny at 9 PM so that our agents, tired after a hectic polling day, could not be present,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a BJP delegation to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and urged him to take steps to countermand the civic polls, alleging that ''it was turned into a farce'' by the ruling dispensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

