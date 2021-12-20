Left Menu

PM hails Kidambi Srikanth's silver at World Badminton Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Kidambi Srikanth's silver medal win in the World Badminton Championships, saying it will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton.

Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men's singles on Sunday.

''Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton,'' Modi tweeted.

The 28-year-old Srikanth bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in the latest edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.

The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

