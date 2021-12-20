Ex-UK Brexit minister Frost: My exit not about PM's leadership
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:19 IST
Britain's former Brexit minister David Frost said his resignation was not about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership, and was instead a question of being unable to support some government policies.
"This is absolutely not about leadership. This is about policy differences," Frost told reporters outside his home on Monday.
"I left the government because, as I think is well known, I couldn't support certain policies - most recently on the COVID restrictions."
