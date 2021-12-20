Left Menu

BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held tomorrow

As the ongoing winter session of the parliament reaches its final week, the BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:22 IST
In its notice, the BJP Parliamentary Party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read. (ANI)

