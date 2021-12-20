Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time till 3 pm

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the second time till 3 pm as opposition parties continued their protests on various issues, including the suspension of 12 members of the House.

As the House met at 2 pm, Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel introduced The Mediation Bill, 2021.

He, however, referred the bill to the standing committee on law and justice for scrutiny.

''With your (Deputy Chairman) permission, I recommend this bill to the standing committee on law and justice,'' Baghel said.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh then announced that the House would take up a short duration discussion on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP initiated the discussion amid the din.

The Deputy Chairman asked the Opposition members to go back to their seats and allow the discussion to continue.

But as the Opposition continued its protest, he adjourned the house till 3 pm.

