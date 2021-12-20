Left Menu

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time till 3 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:46 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time till 3 pm
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the second time till 3 pm as opposition parties continued their protests on various issues, including the suspension of 12 members of the House.

As the House met at 2 pm, Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel introduced The Mediation Bill, 2021.

He, however, referred the bill to the standing committee on law and justice for scrutiny.

''With your (Deputy Chairman) permission, I recommend this bill to the standing committee on law and justice,'' Baghel said.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh then announced that the House would take up a short duration discussion on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP initiated the discussion amid the din.

The Deputy Chairman asked the Opposition members to go back to their seats and allow the discussion to continue.

But as the Opposition continued its protest, he adjourned the house till 3 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021