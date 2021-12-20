Sitting at home, licking feet of PM Modi: Navjot Sidhu lashes out at Amarinder Singh

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a scathing attack on Captain Amarinder Singh over his party's alliance with the BJP stating that the former chief minister was now "sitting at home" and is "licking the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing a gathering here, Sidhu launched a verbal attack on the former CM and called him an "arrogant king".

Recalling Captain's remarks, Sidhu said, "Captain (Amarinder Singh) said that doors have been closed for Sidhu, but see today...he is sitting at home and is licking the feet of Modi." On November 2, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep a major share of seats in the alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress and will contest on 70-80 seats, said sources on Saturday. Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

