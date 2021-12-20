Left Menu

Sitting at home, licking feet of PM Modi: Navjot Sidhu lashes out at Amarinder Singh

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a scathing attack on Captain Amarinder Singh over his party's alliance with the BJP stating that the former chief minister was now "sitting at home" and is "licking the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Kapurthala (Punjab) | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:00 IST
Sitting at home, licking feet of PM Modi: Navjot Sidhu lashes out at Amarinder Singh
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a scathing attack on Captain Amarinder Singh over his party's alliance with the BJP stating that the former chief minister was now "sitting at home" and is "licking the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing a gathering here, Sidhu launched a verbal attack on the former CM and called him an "arrogant king".

Recalling Captain's remarks, Sidhu said, "Captain (Amarinder Singh) said that doors have been closed for Sidhu, but see today...he is sitting at home and is licking the feet of Modi." On November 2, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep a major share of seats in the alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress and will contest on 70-80 seats, said sources on Saturday. Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021