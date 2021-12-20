Left Menu

Govt curtailing EC's independence by bringing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill: Owaisi

Following the government's introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Centre is curtailing the independence of the Election Commission by bringing the legislation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:17 IST
Govt curtailing EC's independence by bringing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill: Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the government's introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Centre is curtailing the independence of the Election Commission by bringing the legislation. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "This Bill violates the Supreme Court judgment. Also, the government has no legislative competence. Linking voter Id with AADHAAR violates the fundamental right to privacy as defined by SC's Puduswami judgment. Making AADHAAR authentication mandatory also violates Supreme Court's judgment."

The AIMIM MP said that the House is not competent to enact a law that violates the fundamental rights of citizens. "AADHAAR is not proof of Indian citizenship. Whether name on voters list is a completely different thing. Voter enrollment and issuance of voter Ids are carried out in pursuance of constitutional duty by a constitutional authority. Bringing this Bill, the government is interfering in the independence of the Election Commission. This will allow the government to disfranchise profile voters and discriminate between beneficiaries of various government schemes. It will end up violating the principles of the sacred ballot adult franchise also," he added.

As the Lower House of the Parliament resumed on Monday, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' was introduced by the government. Following this, the Opposition members started creating a ruckus and Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. "Aadhaar is only meant to be proof of residence. It is not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Lok Sabha.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is intended to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who wish to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity". The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021