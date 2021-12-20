BJP councillors take out protest march, demand release of funds owed by Delhi govt

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and other senior BJP leaders and councillors of the BJP-led EDMC on Monday held a protest march demanding release of funds, which he claimed was due from the city government.

The protest began from Nirman Vihar and ended at Delhi Secretariat, Aggarwal said.

''We demanded the funds, running into several thousands of crore, owed to EDMC by the Delhi government, due to which we are unable to pay salaries to many employees, including doctors, nurses, teachers and others, since September,'' the mayor claimed.

''We wanted to meet the Chief Minister, but we were not given time,'' he alleged, and added that a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister's Office, after the end of the march.

Last December also, mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations had gone on a protest in front of the CM House lasting several days, seeking release of funds alleged to be due to the three civic bodies collectively.

Besides the mayor, chairman of EDMC's standing committee, Leader of House, and many party councillors took part in the protest march on Monday.

Many of them wore black clothes and black head bands or armbands and held placards and raised slogans raising their demands.

