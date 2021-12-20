Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:23 IST
Full bench of EC to reach Goa on Monday evening
The full bench of the Election Commission comprising the CEC and two Commissioners will reach Goa on Monday evening to take stock of poll preparedness in the state, sources said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are likely to be announced in the first half of January next year.

The poll panel had recently visited Punjab to take stock of poll preparedness.

The Commission, comprising Chief Election Commission Sushil Chandra and Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey, will interact with state poll machinery and state administration in Goa during their two-day visit, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

