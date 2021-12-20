Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:56 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama here.

The meeting, held at the residence of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, lasted for one hour.

The Dalai Lama has started meeting the public from December 15. His interaction with the public had remained suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020.

President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering, his cabinet and speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Sonam Temphel also met the RSS chief.

When asked about Bhagwat’s meeting with the Dalai Lama, Tsering said, “I was not at the meeting but I am sure that they must have talked about issues concerning the larger interest of humanity.” Bhagwat was on a five-day visit to Kangra and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

