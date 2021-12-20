Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Amid uproar by the opposition, Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:11 IST
Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Lok Sabha.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid uproar by the opposition, Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'. The house has been adjourned till Tuesday, December 21.

'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'" seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity." The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in the Lok Sabha, "Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence. It's not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens." Following the government's introduction of the bill Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that this Bill should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Constitution of India." Reacting to the introduction of the bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Centre is curtailing the independence of the Election Commission by bringing the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021