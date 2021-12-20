Left Menu

Divisive, appeasement politics of CPI(M) behind killing of BJP worker in Kerala: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday visited Kerala's Alappuzha district and paid homage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and State Secretary of OBC Morcha Renjith Srinivasan who was allegedly hacked to death at his home by an unidentified assailant.

Divisive, appeasement politics of CPI(M) behind killing of BJP worker in Kerala: Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for State Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday visited Kerala's Alappuzha district and paid homage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and State Secretary of OBC Morcha Renjith Srinivasan who was allegedly hacked to death at his home by an unidentified assailant. Speaking to exclusively ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "Political violence against BJP workers in Kerala is unfortunate for democracy. The murder of Renjith Srinivasan, State Secretary of the OBC Morcha BJP, Kerala in the Alappuzha district is highly condemnable."

"Due to the divisive and appeasement policy of CPI(M)-led Kerala government, the morale of those with criminal tendencies has increased and BJP workers are being killed. This is unfortunate for democracy," Rai said. Further, he said, "Violence is taking place against BJP workers to stop its expansion in Kerala but such murderous politics cannot stop us in the state. The Kerala government should take strict action against culprits rising above political interests."

Along with Kerala BJP State President, K Surendran and State Office bearers paid floral tributes and expressed their condolences and met with his family members, he added. BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly murdered at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha district in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged murder and assured of strict action against those involved in the crimes. Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the murder as the "handiwork of Islamic terrorist group". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

