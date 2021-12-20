BJP’s Jan Vishvas Yatra to end on Jan 1 or 2 after crisscrossing UP for 15 days

Amid BJP leaders and workers crisscrossing Uttar Pradesh in six streams of party’s ''Jan Vishvas Yatra'', seeking to reach out to over four crore people in the state, the Congress on Monday dubbed it as a “futile exercise” aimed at ''winning the lost trust'' of voters.

''The BJP has already accepted defeat ahead of the upcoming UP assembly polls,'' UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

''In the last more than four-and-half years, the UP government headed by Yogi Adityanath has not done anything for the people of the state,” said Singh.

“This is only a futile exercise aimed at winning the lost trust of the public of UP which has already made up its mind to reject it,'' he added.

A galaxy of six senior BJP leaders had simultaneously flagged off the party's ''Jan Vishwas Yatra'' from six places in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to people in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state and win their trust ahead of the upcoming polls.

After crisscrossing the state for around a fortnight, all six streams of the political campaign tour are to culminate at various places of the state between January 1 and 2.

The party’s “Jan Vishvas Yatra” will end on January 1 and 2, UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said on Monday.

The “yatras” were flagged off by BJP president J P Nadda from Ambedkar Nagar in central UP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Jhansi in Bundelkhand region, by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari from Bijnor in western UP and by Union Minister for Women Empowerment from Ghazipur in eastern UP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had set it off from Mathura while MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched it from Ballia.

From the organisational point of view, the BJP has divided UP into six regions -- Paschim (western UP), Braj, Kanpur, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur.

The branch of yatra flagged off by Nadda from Ambedkarnagar, bordering the temple town of Ayodhya associated with Lord Ram, will culminate in Lucknow's Kakori area.

The yatra launched by Rajnath Singh from Jhansi amid his glowing tributes to the bravehearts of the Bundelkhand region will end in Kanpur.

The western UP stream of the yatra launched by Gadkari will end in Rampur. Its eastern UP stream flagged off from Ghazipur by Irani will culminate in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi after passing through Prayagraj and Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, the yatra flagged off by Adityanath from Mathura in the Braj region associated with Lord Krishna will end in Bareilly.

Another eastern UP branch of the yatra flagged off in Ballia by MP CM Chouhan will end in Basti after passing through Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP CM Adityanath.

The BJP had set off its poll campaign tours on Sunday in a replication of its Parivartan Yatra ahead of the 2017 UP assembly polls in which it and its allies had won 325 seats. While flagging off the ''Jan Vishvas Yatra’ all the six leaders had largely targeted the party's key contender Samajwadi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)