BJP workers scuffle with police in Kolkata after permission to hold rally denied

A scuffle broke out between BJP activists and the police outside the party's headquarters here on Monday after the saffron camp workers were stopped from taking out a rally to protest against the alleged violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

The opposition BJP had demanded cancellation of the ''violence-marred civic body polls'' held on Sunday and announced that it would conduct protest programmes across the state and organise a rally in the city during the day.

The city police put up barricades outside the BJP office since morning. The police said the saffron party didn't have permission to take out the rally.

As the protesters started the march, they were stopped outside the party office, leading to a scuffle between the police and the activists.

The police detained several party workers and leaders.

''Whenever the BJP wants to take out any rally, we are denied permission by citing COVID norms. We had announced yesterday that we would protest against the violence in the civic polls,'' party's state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

The Left parties and the Congress also staged protests near the State Election Commission office here against the alleged violence in the civic body polls.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

