HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation: PAR18 LS-FM-GRANT Lok Sabha clears second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants amid din New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the current fiscal amid protest by the opposition over various issues.

PAR22 LS-ELECTORAL BILL-PASS Lok Sabha passes electoral reforms bill amid din New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

DEL44 DELIMITATION-LD JK Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, triggering strong protests from parties such as the National Conference which accused the commission of allowing the ''political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations''.

Hitting back, Rahul Gandhi dares govt to hold debate in Parliament on issues raised by Oppn New Delhi: Asserting that it is the government's responsibility to run Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if the Centre has the courage, it should allow debate on issues of public importance raised by the opposition.

DEL43 RAHUL-GOVT DEL33 ED-AISHWARYA RAI-LD APPEAR Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in 'Panama Papers' leak case New Delhi: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, official sources said.

DEL12 ICMR-DIAGNOSTIC KIT-OMICRON ICMR designs kit for omicron detection; invites EOI from manufacturers for its commercialisation New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has designed a diagnostic kit for detection of Omicron variant of the coronavirus and has invited Expression of Interest from in vitro diagnostics (IVD) kit manufacturers for undertaking transfer of technology for its development and commercialisation.

BOM9 MH-PANDEMIC-LD ARMY CHIEF COVID-19 pandemic not yet over; disaster management now a reality & major challenge: General Naravane Pune: Noting that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, Army chief General M M Naravane on Monday said the outbreak of COVID-19 has taught everyone many lessons and disaster management in the backdrop of the pandemic is a reality and a major challenge.

CAL4 POL-INTERVIEW-SHASHI THAROOR Cong indispensable to any oppn front's govt in 2024, Mamata should see merit in this: Shashi Tharoor Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor feels that the grand old party is indispensable to any opposition front's government in 2024, and asserted that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee should see the merit in working together with the Congress and other opposition parties to defeat the saffron camp. By Pradipta Tapadar Legal: LGD2 TRIBUNAL-UAPA-IRF UAPA Tribunal seeks stand of Zakir Naik's IRF in proceedings concerning unlawful association status New Delhi: A Tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday sought the stand of Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) in proceedings to consider the Centre's decision to declare it as an unlawful association.

Foreign: FGN29 PAK-POLITICS-OPPOSITION Pakistan's main opposition party demands Imran Khan's resignation Islamabad: Pakistan's main opposition party has demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption at a time when foreign dignitaries were in the capital to attend a high-profile international summit. By Sajjad Hussain FGN28 UK-OMICRON Tougher curbs likely as Omicron hits another daily high of 12,133 in UK London: The UK Cabinet is on Monday holding talks to consider options for tougher lockdown restrictions as the country recorded another daily high of Omicron cases at 12,133. By Aditi Khanna.

