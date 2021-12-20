Left Menu

UK and other nations express grave concern after Hong Kong elections

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:47 IST
Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system," the statement said.

