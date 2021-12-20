Left Menu

Currently not mandatory to link Aadhaar to electoral roll but with bill we'll sieve out fake voters: Rijiju

As Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that currently, it's not mandatory to link Aadhaar to an electoral roll, but with this bill, Centre will make it mandatory to sieve out fake voters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:49 IST
Currently not mandatory to link Aadhaar to electoral roll but with bill we'll sieve out fake voters: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that currently, it's not mandatory to link Aadhaar to an electoral roll, but with this bill, Centre will make it mandatory to sieve out fake voters. Speaking to ANI here in New Delhi, Kiren Rijiju said that it is currently not mandatory to link Aadhaar to an electoral roll, but with this bill, we will make it mandatory to sieve out fake voters. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended this and asked us to expedite the process of making this into an act."

Rijiju said that there should be a proper discussion on election reforms. The Opposition was asked to participate and voice their opinions in the discussion, but they created chaos. Rijiju said, "The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes to replace the word 'wife' with 'spouse' to make the act (Representation of the People Act of 1951) gender-neutral. It will also expand the limits of the election premises acquisition."

"Even after 18 years, the system said that one has to wait a whole year to exercise their voting rights if they could not register on January 1 (of the year of revision of electoral roll). This bill will allow 4 qualifying dates a year to register as voters," Rijiju said. Amid uproar by the opposition, Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday.The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency." Reacting to the introduction of the bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Centre is curtailing the independence of the Election Commission by bringing the legislation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021