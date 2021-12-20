Left Menu

Parliament passes NDPS (Amendment) Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:05 IST
Parliament passes NDPS (Amendment) Bill
Parliament passed a bill to rectify errors that had crept into the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with Rajya Sabha giving its nod to it on Monday.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill-2021 was passed by Lok Sabha on December 13.

Moving the bill in the Upper House for its consideration and passage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it replaces the ordinance which was promulgated in September this year as Parliament was not in session then. Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote.

