Law and order in Kerala has come to an end: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs

The law and order system in Kerala has come to an end which is why killings over political differences are taking place in the state, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Monday and asked the LDF government to prevent any further attacks against BJP leaders and workers.

The minister said it does not bode well for democracy if criminals are roaming free in the streets and people are being killed inside their homes, like the recent murder of BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas.

Rai, who is in Kerala to pay homage to the slain BJP leader, said what was happening in the southern state was disgraceful and asked the state government to rectify its law and order system.

He said Sreenivas' killing indicated the state government's ''appeasement politics'' and its ''inaction'' to protect lives of BJP leaders and workers as over two hundred of them have been killed in Kerala over the past several years.

''I would like to clearly tell the state government that this kind of law and order system is not good for democracy,'' he said.

He also reiterated what he had said when he arrived in Kochi in the morning -- that the Kerala government was attempting to crush the increasing popularity of the BJP in the southern state by resorting to any means including protecting people who were involved in the recent killing of Sreenivas and other party workers.

Sreenivas was hacked to death inside his home, in front of his family, in Alappuzha on Sunday morning by a group of assailants.

Police had said that it suspected that Sreenivas' killing was in retaliation for the murder of SDPI state secretary K S Shan on Saturday.

The Union Minister, speaking to reporters in the morning, said the law and order situation in Kerala was ''bad'' and that is why these killings were happening.

''The state government wants, by whatever means, to crush the growing popularity of the BJP and the increase in the public support for it. For this it is protecting those who were involved in the killing and also those persons protecting whom would be disgraceful,'' he said in the morning.

Later in the day, while speaking to reporters, the minister said he wants the Kerala government to carry out a proper investigation into the recent killings of BJP leaders and workers, lodge FIRs, arrest the culprits and ensure justice to the party and its members.

The killings led to prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 being imposed in Alappuzha district and an all-party meeting being called.

Subsequently, the all-party meeting was postponed to Tuesday, according to official sources.

Shan, the state secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home, when a car rammed into his bike.

As he fell down, the assailants inflicted around 40 injuries on him leading to his death, police had said.

He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight and was buried on Sunday evening.

Hours after Shan's death, Sreenivas was hacked to death by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning.

