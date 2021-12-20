US Domestic News Roundup: Schumer says Senate to vote on Biden plan despite Manchin objections; U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Schumer says Senate to vote on Biden plan despite Manchin objections

The U.S. Senate will move ahead with a vote on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan early next year despite opposition from a key Democratic senator, and will also take up voting rights legislation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. "The Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television," he wrote in a letter to colleagues.

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for COVID-19, and "while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."

Analysis: Rising cases, Omicron highlight holes in Biden's COVID strategy, experts say

Amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, President Joe Biden is drawing criticism from health experts, who are calling for more urgency, testing, masking and global vaccine sharing. Biden, a Democrat, took office in January pledging to get the coronavirus under control. He presided over a massive vaccine rollout and passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, a sharp contrast with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, who downplayed the pandemic's severity, dismissed many preventive measures and undermined health experts.

Closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial to kick off

Closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial are set to kick off on Monday, before the jury begins to weigh whether the British socialite set up teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. Maxwell, 59, is charged with eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed four teenage girls to give erotic massages to Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Closing arguments set for trial of ex-Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright

The jury is set to hear closing arguments on Monday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after mistaking her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Potter, 49, was the final witness called to the stand on Friday, capping more than a week of testimony in a trial that hinges on whether the jury of six women and six men finds Potter acted recklessly or should be acquitted for a tragic mistake.

Moisture seen critical for wheat blasted by U.S. Plains dust storm

Hurricane-force winds that raked the U.S. Plains belt last week appeared to cause varying degrees of damage to a winter wheat crop that was already struggling with dry conditions, Kansas crop observers said. Young wheat plants were blown right out of the ground on the hardest-hit fields, but remaining wheat may be able to bounce back, especially if the plants' root crowns were protected just below the soil surface. Nonetheless, the crop will need moisture, and near-term forecasts look dry.

Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns

Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.

Georgia governor's race tests Trump's stolen-election claims

Since announcing his candidacy for the Georgia governorship earlier this month, Republican David Perdue has wasted no time in releasing ads that revive former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims and filing a lawsuit seeking to inspect absentee ballots from the 2020 presidential election. The former U.S. senator's focus on election integrity will provide an early litmus test in the 2022 midterm contests for how such messaging resonates with voters in the post-Trump era. Republicans across the country have enacted new curbs on voting access and sought to expand control over election administration in the wake of Trump's disproven stolen-election claims.

Manchin delivers potential fatal blow to Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House. Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to Biden's signature domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, which aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron

U.S. health officials urged Americans on Sunday to get booster shots, wear masks and be careful if they travel over the winter holidays, as the Omicron variant raged across the world and was set to take over as the dominant strain in the United States. The government is gearing up for the next phase of battle in a two-year fight against a virus that has killed 800,000 people in the United States and disrupted every aspect of daily life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)