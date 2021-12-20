Left Menu

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, state Cong working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigns as MLA

In another blow to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the party's state working president, resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:59 IST
Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, state Cong working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigns as MLA
Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco submitting resignation to Assembly Speaker in Goa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another blow to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the party's state working president, resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. With this, the party's strength in the 40-member House has been reduced to two.

Lourenco, who represented the Curtorim Assembly segment in the south Goa district, submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Namrata Ulman at her office. Notably, Congress recently declared its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, and Lourenco's name was on the list.

Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA earlier this month. Luizinho Faleiro, who was also former chief minister of Goa, resigned from Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, which will be contesting the state polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021