Delhi Govt paid Rs 2588 crore to MCD, but salaries haven’t been paid: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has paid Rs 2,588 crore to the MCDs till December but the ruling BJP hasn't paid salaries to its workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said accusing the BJP of corruption in the local bodies. Speaking at a press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government has given 75 per cent of the total budget reserved for the MCDs and the rest 25 per cent is due in January.

''As per the budget, the Delhi government should give the MCDs Rs 3,488 crores, of which Rs 2,588 crore have been paid till December. The final 25 per cent of the money is due in January, but the MCD employees haven't been paid their salaries,'' Sisodia said. He added that the Delhi government has not even deducted any amount for the loans it gave to these bodies and that they owe the government Rs 6,889 crore.

''Since Arvind Kejriwal govt came into power in 2015, we haven't taken the loan amount back from the MCDs. The BJP embezzled Rs 6,889 crore, there is no accountability for the Rs 2,588 crore, and then they say there is no money,'' the AAP leader said.

He also alleged that the BJP is busy making money through corruption in the MCDs, instead of worrying about paying salaries, cleaning up the city, and maintaining hospitals and schools.

''I will give you some examples of how deeply BJP is involved in corruption in the MCD. It is involved in Rs 2,500 crore rent scam, Rs 1800 crore house tax scam, and Rs 1800 crore property tax scam,'' Sisodia said.

He also alleged that the BJP rented waste segregation machines for Rs 6.3 lakh instead of buying them, which would have cost Rs 17.5 lakh each.

''All the machines could have been bought for Rs 1 crore, but it decided to pay an irrational rent and embezzled another Rs 1000 crore. "Then it proposed to pay Rs 306 rent per metric tonne of waste processing. Each machine processes about 6000 metric tonne waste that comes up to Rs 18.36 lakh in rent. So Rs 18.36 lakh is being paid in rent for a machine that costs Rs 17.5 lakh to buy,'' he said.

The deputy CM also accused BJP of making Rs 10,000 crore through illegal parking in Delhi.

''Then the BJP says it doesn't have money. The thing is that the BJP has enough money, it's just the MCD that doesn't have any,'' he said.

