After resigning as MLA, Goa Congress leader reaches Kolkata; likely to join TMC

Senior Goa Congress leader Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who resigned as an MLA on Monday morning ahead of next year's assembly election, reached Kolkata in the evening and is likely to join the Trinamool Congress.

The working president of the Goa Congress was welcomed at the Kolkata airport by TMC MP Santanu Sen.

“He will meet our party’s top leadership tonight and join the party,” a senior TMC leader said.

Lourenco resigned as a Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly earlier in the day, reducing the Congress' strength to two in the 40-member House.

The Congress reacted sharply to Lourenco's resignation, saying people who betray the trust will face consequences and that voters from Lourenco's Assembly segment will teach him a ''befitting lesson''.

A few months back, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro had also quit the Congress and joined the TMC, which has decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

The TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week visited Goa on a two-day political trip and addressed several public meetings.

The TMC, which is trying to make inroads in the political landscapes of other states, has been up in arms against the grand old party over its alleged failure to counter the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)