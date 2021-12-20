Border dispute with Maharashtra: No question of letting go an inch, says Karnataka CM

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the recent defacing of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna's statues and burning of Kannada flag, and said such incidents will be considered as an act of sedition and strict action will be taken against those involved under ''Goonda Act''.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who moved the resolution, clarified that there is no question of letting go even an inch of Karnataka's border, and said, if Kannadigas in parts of Maharashtra wish to join the state and pass resolutions in this regard, his government was ready for it.

He also announced that a statue of freedom fighters and icons Kittur Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna will be installed at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

''It is a clear stand of the government that Mahajan report is final on the border issue, still some individuals and organisations are repeatedly causing disturbance to peace and it is condemnable. This House unanimously condemns such acts and decides to punish the miscreants involved in it,'' Bommai said.

Reading out the resolution after his reply to the discussion on the issue in the assembly, he said, the House condemns the recent incidents of defacing of statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Shivaji Maharaj, burning of Kannada flag, insulting Jagajyothi Basveshwara, and such incidents will be considered as an act of sedition and strict action will be taken against those involved in accordance with law.

Stating that the details of these incidents will be brought to the notice of the central Home Ministry, the Chief Minister said, ''Karnataka government desires cordial relationship between the two states (with Maharashtra), but because of such miscreant activities there is disturbance to peace, and such miscreant activities needs to be controlled outside the state's borders as well.'' Here on such cases will be considered as an act of sedition and those inciting it will booked under ''Goonda act'', he further said, adding that ''the House unanimously condemns the recent incidents and together resolute to see to that such incidents don't repeat.'' After the Chief Minister moved the resolution, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri put it to vote and it was adopted unanimously.

The recent incidents of a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader being smeared with ink, burning of Karnataka flag in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, and defacement of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues had raised tempers in the border district of Belagavi, which Maharashtra claims should belong to it.

Earlier during his reply, Bommai said Belagavi is an important border region with all the required resources for investments and a place of strategic impotence, and any attempt to create instability through violence is condemnable.

Alleging that Maharashtra has been repeatedly attempting to keep the border dispute alive despite Mahajan report for the sake of politics, he said, there has been attempts to create linguistic tension on this issue, which also saw the creation of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES).

MES is not getting the kind of support it got earlier as they have lost public support and they were now attempting to reorganise politically, he said, adding, they along with some miscreants and organisations in one or the other way want to create disturbance to peace in Belagavi.

''Belagavi is Karnataka's second power centre and it will be part of Karnataka and Kannadigas until the Sun and Moon are there, and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is a proof for it. There is no compromise on it,'' he said.

Further, pointing out that 40 Gram Panchayats in Jath taluk of Maharashtra that is drought prone with large Kannadiga population have passed a resolution stating that the government is unable to provide them water and are facing injustice, and want to join Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, protecting Kannadigas in Maharashtra is Karnataka's responsibility.

''Further, if they wish to join Karnataka and pass resolutions in this regard we are ready for it. I'm aware that what I said will become controversy, let it become. Till (we continue to) take defensive stand such atrocities will happen, we will have to take a strong stand,'' he added.

Bommai said Karnataka's DGP and Home Secretary have spoken to their Maharashtra counterparts on the incident relating to burning of Kannada flag there seeking strong action, and to ensure safety of Kannadigas' life and property. Bommai said that he would personally speak to the Maharashtra CM in this regard.

Calling the incidents of defacing statues of national heroes as part of criminal mentality with a conspiracy to create violence, he said, complete investigation will be done, main conspirators will be found, their track records analysed and they will be brought to justice and sedition cases will be booked against them besides under Goonda act.

As many 26 people including the main conspirators behind those involved in defacing of Sangolli Rayanna statue have been arrested, also those behind defacing Shivaji Maharaj statue, he said. ''We will make their names known after investigation.'' Earlier participating in the debate on the recent incidents, Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, JD(S) MLAs A T Ramaswamy and Annadani, among others, sought strict action against those involved in the incident.

While some demanded that those behind the incident should externed from the state, a few wanted MES to be banned.

