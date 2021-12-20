Left Menu

Priyanka can’t understand import of toilets and LPG for women: Pradhan

We were not in the government then but we knew that this would change the social atmosphere of the state and a message would go to the country, Pradhan said.There were difficulties and questions but we made a start and we have been successful.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:56 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cannot understand the importance of toilets and free gas connections for women.

The UP assembly poll campaign in-charge made the allegation a day after Priyanka Gandhi reportedly said in Rae Bareli that free gas connections, oven and ration are being given to women for their votes.

She also reportedly told women that toilet and gas connections alone will not do and they have to be empowered.

''She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) says that toilets and gas cylinders do not empower women. She does not feel the pain and 'sharm' (humiliation) of those women who have to go in the open after the sunset or before the sunrise to answer nature's call,” said Pradhan in a statement.

“She is not connected to the ground reality, and so she is talking like this,'' he added. Asserting that building toilets and providing free LPG gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana are the two most effective schemes of Independent India, Pradhan said that “both these schemes have brought a major positive change in the social structure of the country”.

“But Priyanka ji of the Congress cannot understand these transformations because she neither understands the villages nor she understands the poor,'' he alleged.

''We started these schemes from UP. We were not in the government (then) but we knew that this would change the social atmosphere of the state and a message would go to the country,” Pradhan said.

“There were difficulties and questions but we made a start and we have been successful. We have been successful in implementing the schemes of the Centre in UP,'' he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Union minister said, ''The amount of work done in the past five years was not done earlier. And today, people who had stalled the development and pushed back UP, are raising questions.'' PTI NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

