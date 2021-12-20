Left Menu

Goa minister asks state Cong chief to apologise over SEZ allegations, aims TMC barb at Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:04 IST
Goa minister asks state Cong chief to apologise over SEZ allegations, aims TMC barb at Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said state Congress chief Girish Chodankar must apologise in 48 hours after the latter accused him of being involved in irregularities connected to land allotment in special economic zones (SEZs).

Refuting the allegations, Rane, who hold the industries portfolio in the state cabinet besides health, said in a video message that he would file a defamation case against Chodankar if an apology was not received.

“I have no role as far as SEZ is concerned. You (Chodankar) need to withdraw the statement, otherwise I will file defamation suit against you,” Rane said.

Rane went on to mock Chodankar and the Congress by claiming the party was getting wiped out in Goa and remarked that ''one day, your Rahul Gandhi may join the TMC''.

There has been a steady exodus of MLAs and leaders from the Congress to parties like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

Rane said the Congress was now left with just two MLAs in the Goa Assembly, namely his father and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

''The Congress is getting eradicated from Goa. Even my father is not interested in the party,” Rane taunted.

Chodankar was not available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021