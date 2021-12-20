Left Menu

Winter session: BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow throughout "to support the government's stand and vote in support of Bills".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow throughout "to support the government's stand and vote in support of Bills". Meanwhile, Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, RJD, Left, NCP, TMC, Shiv Sena, SP and BSP on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha accusing the Chair of not listening to their points terming it an "unfair" way.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised points blaming the Chair of being "unfair" towards Opposition and "condemned" it for not allowing him to speak. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in resolving the stalemate on the issue of suspension of 12 members of the House that was effected on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session. (ANI)

