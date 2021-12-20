UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.

"I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country," Truss said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)