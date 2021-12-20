Left Menu

UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.

"I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country," Truss said on Twitter.

