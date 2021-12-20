UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.
"I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country," Truss said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIR lodged against unknown persons over morphed screenshot of Jharkhand CM's Twitter handle announcing COVID lockdown
No compromise with traitors: INLD chief after Dushyant Chautala shares their photo on Twitter
Twitter acquires Quill, Twitter DMs may get major overhaul
Twitter has banned posting of images of people without their consent – here’s why that’s a good thing
Pat Cummins' post on COVID-19 relief efforts most retweeted tweet in India in 2021: Twitter