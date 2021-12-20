Manchin says White House staff drove him to reject Biden's social policy plan
U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan. Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.
U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan.
Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill. Manchin said he would not say "the real reason" talks failed. But when asked what that was, he said: "The bottom line is ... it's staff. It's staff purely... It's not the president, it's staff. And they drove some things and put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable."
