Prez, PM, CJI attend wedding reception of VP Naidu's granddaughter

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice N V Ramana and a host of other dignitaries on Monday attended a wedding reception hosted by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse for their granddaughter.

The reception at the Upa Rashtrapati Nivas was hosted by the Vice President and his spouse, Usha Naidu, for their granddaughter Niharika whose marriage took place recently, a release said.

Those who attended the reception included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other Union ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and senior government officials.

The dignitaries who graced the event conveyed their best wishes and blessed the newly-weds, Niharika and Raviteja. Niharika is the daughter of Naidu's son Harshavardhan Muppavarapu.

