Left Menu

J'khand civil service exam irregularities: BJP creates ruckus in assembly, CM attacks 'Manuwadi' mindset

The Jharkhand assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday as the opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the state civil services examinations, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren said those who have Manuwadi mindset are not able to accept success of job aspirants belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in the tests.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:59 IST
J'khand civil service exam irregularities: BJP creates ruckus in assembly, CM attacks 'Manuwadi' mindset
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday as the opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the state civil services examinations, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren said those who have 'Manuwadi' mindset are not able to accept success of job aspirants belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in the tests. Dismissing charges of corruption in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Soren said the tests were conducted without any government intervention.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, BJP members started raising slogans demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the examinations and removal of the JPSC chairman.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto asked the opposition members to follow the assembly norms to ask questions and get replies. ''People who have Manuwadi mindset are having trouble over the JPSC results because members from SC, ST and OBC categories are coming forward and have performed better,'' Soren said in the assembly. The opposition has been attacking the government over alleged discrepancies in conducting the 7th JPSC civil services examinations from the beginning of the ongoing winter session on December 16. Soren, however, said, ''There has been no interference from the government (in conducting examinations). I challenge all 81 members here to come with any proof...We know what was the history of JPSC in the past when the previous government interfered with its activities,'' Soren said.

The chief minister also said a former JPSC chairman was in jail and the CBI was also probing the case.

However, opposition members continued their protests and were not satisfied with Soren's statement.

BJP MLA Amar Kumar Bauri said the CM was making ''divisive statements to defend corruption and the JPSC chairman''.

CPI (ML) legislator Binod Singh said it would be better if the government came out with data to back its statement as they have access to all information.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the assembly, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said the CM’s comment was a ''diversionary tactic to defend corruption'' as no one was raising questions about the category of people who have cleared the examinations.

''Why has the commission not put the OMR sheets in the public domain as it was promised in the examination notification?'', he asked.

The assembly, however, passed the supplementary budget of Rs 2,936 crore.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon had tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 2,936.12 crore on the second day of the winter session of the assembly on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021