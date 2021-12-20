Left Menu

Manchin blames White House staff for Biden spending bill talks breakdown

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that contributed to his decision to publicly reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan. Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:05 IST
Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill. Manchin said he would not say "the real reason" talks failed. But when asked what that was, he said: "The bottom line is ... it's staff. It's staff purely. ... It's not the president, it's staff. And they drove some things and put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday that Manchin halting negotiations on the bill would represent a "sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator's colleagues in the House and Senate." A Manchin aide called the White House minutes before the senator's Fox interview, people familiar with the matter said. White House staff were unable to reach him directly in response.

