PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:33 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda to address two public meetings during Goa visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda is coming on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa on Tuesday, a party spokesman said on Monday.

As per the schedule, Nadda will arrive in Goa at 2.30 pm. He will hold a meeting of BJP functionlaries in the party's Margao office in the south Goa district, he said.

Nadda will address two public meetings at Shiroda and Quepem, respectively, in south Goa, he said.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold a meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa. Later, he will release a report card of ten years of BJP government in Goa and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji, the spokesman added.

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

