UK's Johnson warns: we can't exclude further action on COVID
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would take further action to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus if necessary. Johnson said the situation was "extremely difficult" and that hospitalisations were rising steeply in London.
"We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, and to protect public health and the NHS, and we won't hesitate to take that action," Johnson said after a cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- London
- Johnson
- Omicron
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Music and tributes mark India-Bangladesh Maitri Diwas in London
Britain's trade minister Trevelyan invites U.S. counterpart to London in January
London's Heathrow says business travellers cancelling over Omicron
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK ministers won't attend Beijing Winter Olympics.
London stocks fall as COVID-19 curbs cloud positive earnings