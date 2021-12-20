Left Menu

UK's Johnson warns: we can't exclude further action on COVID

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would take further action to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus if necessary. Johnson said the situation was "extremely difficult" and that hospitalisations were rising steeply in London.

"We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, and to protect public health and the NHS, and we won't hesitate to take that action," Johnson said after a cabinet meeting.

