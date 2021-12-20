Left Menu

DMK govt has fulfilled over 300 pre-poll promises: CM Stalin

Christianity as well is repeatedly preaching only love and the essence of all religions is love. All people are Tamils by race and language while faith is a matter of personal choice, he said, adding, Tamil culture is the bond that brought the Tamil people together. Stalin said love transcended all barriers like caste, religion, language, colour, gender and race.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:38 IST
DMK govt has fulfilled over 300 pre-poll promises: CM Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said his government has fulfilled over 300 electoral promises out of the 500 plus assurances made in the run up to the Assembly elections held in April this year.

Despite the financial burden, the government continued to implement welfare schemes for the people, Stalin said and asserted that all the poll promises would be fulfilled and there need not be any doubts about it. Be it the poor people, women, scheduled tribes or the differently abled, the government is addressing their representations and fulfilling their aspirations, he said. Presiding over a Christmas event here, the CM said all religions preached love. ''Christianity as well is repeatedly preaching only love and the essence of all religions is love.'' All people are Tamils by race and language while faith is a matter of personal choice, he said, adding, Tamil culture is the bond that brought the Tamil people together. Stalin said love transcended all barriers like caste, religion, language, colour, gender and race. While people who followed the path of love are acceptable, those who stood for discord need to be shunned. The Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief, slashing the price of state-run 'Aavin' milk by Rs 3 per litre, fare free travel in town buses for women were among the pre-poll promises that have been fulfilled by the DMK government which assumed power in May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021