DMK govt has fulfilled over 300 pre-poll promises: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said his government has fulfilled over 300 electoral promises out of the 500 plus assurances made in the run up to the Assembly elections held in April this year.

Despite the financial burden, the government continued to implement welfare schemes for the people, Stalin said and asserted that all the poll promises would be fulfilled and there need not be any doubts about it. Be it the poor people, women, scheduled tribes or the differently abled, the government is addressing their representations and fulfilling their aspirations, he said. Presiding over a Christmas event here, the CM said all religions preached love. ''Christianity as well is repeatedly preaching only love and the essence of all religions is love.'' All people are Tamils by race and language while faith is a matter of personal choice, he said, adding, Tamil culture is the bond that brought the Tamil people together. Stalin said love transcended all barriers like caste, religion, language, colour, gender and race. While people who followed the path of love are acceptable, those who stood for discord need to be shunned. The Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief, slashing the price of state-run 'Aavin' milk by Rs 3 per litre, fare free travel in town buses for women were among the pre-poll promises that have been fulfilled by the DMK government which assumed power in May 2021.

