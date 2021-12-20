EDMC mayor, councillors take out protest march in streets, seek release of funds

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and senior BJP leaders and councillors of the saffron party-led EDMC on Monday held a protest march in the streets demanding release of funds, which he claimed was due from the AAP government.

The protest began from Nirman Vihar and ended at Delhi Secretariat, Aggarwal said.

''We demanded the funds, running into several thousands of crores, due to EDMC from the Delhi government. We are unable to pay salaries to many employees, including doctors, nurses, teachers and others, since September,'' the mayor claimed.

''We wanted to meet the chief minister, but we were not given time,'' he alleged, and added that a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister's Office, after the end of the march.

Last December, the mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations had held a dharna in front of the CM House here for several days, seeking release of combined funds ''due'' to the three civic bodies.

On Monday, besides the mayor, chairman of EDMC's standing committee, Leader of House, and mant party councillors took part in the protest march. Many wore black clothes and black head bands or armbands and held placards and raised slogans to put forth their demands.

Meanwhile, in another development, leader of Congress party in BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Prerna Singh on Monday demanded that a canopy be installed over the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, situated on the premises of the Civic Centre.

In a letter to municipal commissioner of the NDMC, Singh said the uncovered statue is exposed to rain and dust and also bird droppings, which amounts to ''insult'' to him, and to the Dalit community, which ''Congress will never tolerate''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)