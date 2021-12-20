Gaya 'pandas' burn effigy of Manjhi for anti-Brahmin comment

'Pandas' (priests) in the holy city of Gaya in Bihar on Monday burnt the effigy of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi to protest against his alleged anti-Brahmin comment.

Manjhi, a former chief minister of the state, uttered an expletive against the Brahmin community but later backtracked asserting he had used that word to fellow Dalits to instil self-respect in them.

A large number of priests gathered near the famous Vinshupad temple in Gaya and burnt the effigy of Manjhi. “We took out a protest march against the anti-Brahmin remark by the former CM and burnt his effigy. The word used by him cannot be justified and unpardonable,” said Manilal Barik, a local priest.

At a function of ''Bhuiyan-Musahar'' community, the most backward among Dalits, Majhi sought to admonish Dalits for taking up rituals of caste Hindus by whom, he claimed, they continue to be looked down upon.

Video footage of the function has gone viral on social media in which Manjhi can be heard uttering the word ''haraami'' (bastard) for the priests who, according to him, refuse to take food offered by Dalit clients but have no qualms in accepting cash from them. However, he later said he did not use the word for Brahmins.

