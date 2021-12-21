Left Menu

Police seize 55 country-made pistols meant to be supplied in various parts of MP ahead of Panchayat polls, 3 held

Indore Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of illegal suppliers of firearms by arresting three persons and seizing 55 country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges from their possession, a senior officer said. Mishra said that in a campaign against organised crime, the police arrested three persons and seized 55 country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:21 IST
Indore Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of illegal suppliers of firearms by arresting three persons and seizing 55 country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges from their possession, a senior officer said. These arms are to be supplied at different places in view of the upcoming Panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters at a press conference. Mishra said that in a campaign against organised crime, the police arrested three persons and seized 55 country-made pistols and 11 live cartridges. The arrested trio includes a manufacturer of arms and two others who supply them to different parts. Police also busted the factory where these arms were being manufactured, Mishra said. He said the police are trying to unearth the links of the arrested trio with criminals. He said that Sikligars (a community) make arms in Indore's surrounding districts including Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur and in some areas of Dewas and supply them through Indore.

