Left Menu

PM to attend rally in Mandi on Dec 27 to mark 4th anniv of BJP govt in HP, say party leaders

In a chat with reporters after returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the prime minister would inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his two-hour visit on December 27.Modis proposed visit to the chief ministers home district Mandi is significant after the defeat of the ruling BJP in recent bypolls.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:25 IST
PM to attend rally in Mandi on Dec 27 to mark 4th anniv of BJP govt in HP, say party leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Mandi on December 27 to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in Himachal Pradesh, a BJP leader said on Monday.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap claimed that one lakh people from all parts of Himachal Pradesh would participate in the rally. In a chat with reporters after returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the prime minister would inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his two-hour visit on December 27.

Modi's proposed visit to the chief minister's home district Mandi is significant after the defeat of the ruling BJP in recent bypolls. The BJP lost Mandi Lok Sabha and all three assembly seats -- Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai -- in the October bypolls. Meanwhile, state Industries Minister Bikram Singh said the second groundbreaking event of projects worth Rs over 20,000 crores of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet would also be done in the prime minister's presence on the day of his visit. A Global Investors Meet was held in Dharamsala 8, three years ago. The first groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into real projects was held in Shimla on December 27, 2019, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021