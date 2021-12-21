FACTBOX-Chile's Boric to join the ranks of world's youngest leaders

Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which will make the 35-year-old left-wing politician the Andean nation's youngest-ever leader. When he takes office in March, Boric will also become one of the world's youngest democratically elected leaders.

Here are some of the others: GIACOMO SIMONCINI, 27

The sports executive and politician was elected in October by the legislature in San Marino to a six-month term as one of two captains regent, the joint heads of state of the tiny republic that is an enclave of Italy. The tradition of joint leaders in San Marino - which is home to about 34,000 people - is believed to date back to the Middle Ages and emulate the consul system of ancient Rome.

SANNA MARIN, 36 Finland's prime minister was only 34 when she took office in December 2019 in the nation of about 5.5 million people, making her the youngest ever to hold that office.

Before taking the position, Marin served as transport minister and communication minister. A member of the Social Democratic Party, she was criticized recently for going clubbing after having contact with a minister who had tested positive for COVID-19. NAYIB BUKELE, 40

El Salvador's unconventional president swept to power in 2019 at the age of 37, promising a break from the violence-plagued Central American country's traditional parties. With his trademark baseball cap turned backward, Bukele dubs himself as "CEO of El Salvador" on Twitter and grabbed global headlines this year when he said he would make bitcoin legal tender, which took effect in September.

While opinion polls show him enjoying sky-high popularity in El Salvador, officials in Washington have expressed concern over what they say are his authoritarian tendencies and alleged negotiations with criminal gangs. JACINDA ARDERN, 41

New Zealand's prime minister won international plaudits for her management of the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing borders and imposing strict lockdowns and widespread testing, New Zealand was one of the first countries to bring the pandemic under control. A member of the Labour Party, Ardern took power when she was 37 and was comfortably re-elected in 2020.

CARLOS ALVARADO, 41 Costa Rica's center-left president was 38 when elected in 2018, making him the Central American country's youngest leader in a century.

A journalism graduate, Alvarado was previously minister of human development and social inclusion from 2014 to 2016, and labor minister from 2016 to 2017.

