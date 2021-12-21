Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is visiting New Delhi where he is likely to meet party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 09:09 IST
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is visiting New Delhi where he is likely to meet party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi on Tuesday. According to sources, there might be meetings with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Baghel is also scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for two days where he will address public meetings and election rallies along with Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri and other areas. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021