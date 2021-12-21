DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives notice to send Election Laws (Amendment) Bill to RS Select Committee

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday gave a notice to send the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to the Select Committee of the Upper House. In his letter to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, Siva said, "I give notice of my intention to move the following amendment to the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 as introduced in the Rajya Sabha or as passed by Lok Sabha That the Bill to A bill to further to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

He also mentioned the names of the members he'd like the bills to be referred to. These names include Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, DMK MP M Shanmugam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko, and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav along with himself. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency." (ANI)

